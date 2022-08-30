© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Limited series on Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to premiere on Netflix in September

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice,
Katie Kloppenburg
Published August 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
ap_lori_vallow.jpg
1 of 2
AP Images
Chad Daybell 4-19-22
2 of 2  — Chad Daybell 4-19-22
Tony Blakeslee

A new limited series on Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell will be coming to Netflix on Sept. 14.

"Sins of Our Mother" is directed by Skye Borgman and has first-hand accounts of people close to Vallow and Daybell, including Vallow's son, Colby Ryan and her mother, Janis Cox.

The short episode description on Netflix says, "When Lori Vallow's kids vanished, the search for them unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared her doomsday views — and murder."

The limited series will be split into three parts and show Vallow's upbringing and a timeline of her adult years, according to a Netflix blog post on the series. The events in the documentary take place in Chandler, Arizona, Kauai, Hawaii and Rexburg, Idaho.

Vallow and Daybell are being held on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Daybell is also charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both Vallow and Daybell. The jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, at the Ada County Courthouse.

Tags

News Lori VallowChad Daybell
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg