Limited series on Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to premiere on Netflix in September

A new limited series on Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell will be coming to Netflix on Sept. 14.

"Sins of Our Mother" is directed by Skye Borgman and has first-hand accounts of people close to Vallow and Daybell, including Vallow's son, Colby Ryan and her mother, Janis Cox.

The short episode description on Netflix says, "When Lori Vallow's kids vanished, the search for them unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared her doomsday views — and murder."

The limited series will be split into three parts and show Vallow's upbringing and a timeline of her adult years, according to a Netflix blog post on the series. The events in the documentary take place in Chandler, Arizona, Kauai, Hawaii and Rexburg, Idaho.

Vallow and Daybell are being held on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Daybell is also charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both Vallow and Daybell. The jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, at the Ada County Courthouse.