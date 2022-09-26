U of I warns employees to stay neutral on abortion or risk prosecution

The University of Idaho is warning its employees that promoting abortion, or providing contraception in some cases, could result in imprisonment, fines and a permanent bar from state employment.

In an email sent Friday and obtained by Boise State Public Radio, the university’s office of general counsel said it was summarizing Idaho state laws in an effort to “assist university employees in complying with the restrictions,” noting it was unclear how the laws would be enforced in a “new and evolving legal landscape”.

A University of Idaho spokesperson did not immediately confirm the email or respond to a request for comment Monday.

The restrictions listed stem from a law passed by the Idaho Legislature and signed by Gov. Brad Little in 2021, titled the “No Public Funds for Abortion Act .”

Under it, the email said, the use of public funds and facilities to promote abortion, provide an abortion, counsel in favor of an abortion or to contract with abortion providers, among other activities, are prohibited.

These restrictions apply to university employees, and individuals convicted in violation of the law could face misdemeanor or felony convictions.

In addition to guidance for health care settings, the email said classroom discussions related to abortion “should be approached carefully,” that they have to be related to the class material and that the instructor must stay neutral.

“Academic freedom is not a defense to violation of law,” it said.

The 2021 state law also labeled dispensing of emergency contraception, such as Plan B, as an “abortion-related” activity , barring university health centers from providing it except in cases of rape as defined by Idaho code .

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists writes that while emergency contraception is often confused with medical abortion , it is only effective “before a pregnancy is established.”

Access to any contraception through the university could be further limited, except for condoms to help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and birth control provided by licensed health care workers at the student health center.

That’s because the general counsel said another section of Idaho code prohibiting anyone other than a licensed physician from facilitating an abortion or the prevention of conception is “unclear and untested in the courts.”

“Since violation is considered a felony, we are advising a conservative approach here, that the university not provide standard birth control itself,” the email stated.

University employees are allowed to direct students to information related to abortion outside the university, but must stay neutral on the topic, the email said.

Idaho’s near-total abortion ban went into effect last month, though a federal judge temporarily blocked its implementation in relation only to abortions provided in emergency rooms .

James Dawson contributed reporting for this story.

