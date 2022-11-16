© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Secretary of Labor visited Idaho for National Apprenticeship Week

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST
Marty Walsh is seen testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee as part of his nomination to head the Labor Department on Feb. 4 in Washington, D.C. Walsh was confirmed by the Senate as the Labor secretary on Monday.
Pool
/
Getty Images
Marty Walsh is seen testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee as part of his nomination to head the Labor Department on Feb. 4 in Washington, D.C. Walsh was confirmed by the Senate as the Labor secretary on Monday.

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Micron headquarters in Boise for National Apprenticeship Week as the company will be starting a partnership with the College of Western Idaho.

Secretary Walsh toured Micron’s research and development facilities on Tuesday to highlight the company’s Technician Apprenticeship Program, which will give CWI students hands-on experience in a production lab.

Micron Representative Moira Whalen said the apprenticeship will start early next year, with the first cohort of about 10 students who will both earn credit and be paid to work as technicians.

In September, the company announced it would be building a $15 billion chip manufacturing plant in Boise. Micron predicts the launch will create 2,000 new jobs in the city and 17,000 in the state by the end of the decade.

Secretary Walsh will meet with College of Western Idaho and Boise State University leaders at the CWI campus on Wednesday.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
