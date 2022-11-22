Pizzuto seeks delay as December execution date nears

As Idaho prepares for its first death penalty execution in a decade, lawyers for the man on death row are seeking a delay.

The Idaho Department of Correction served 66-year-old Gerald Pizzuto Jr. with a death warrant last week. His execution date is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Pizzuto was convicted of two 1985 murders in Idaho County. He also has terminal cancer.

Lawyers defending him are asking a judge to delay the date until his legal challenges are complete.

In a short virtual hearing on Tuesday in Idaho County District Court, Jonah Horwitz of the Federal Defender Services of Idaho, an attorney for Pizzuto, asked Judge Jay Gaskill for a stay in the execution.

Pizzuto’s legal team has until Jan. 26 to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Idaho Supreme Court decision, which found the governor – not the Commission on Pardons and Parole – has the final authority on death row clemency decisions .

“I think it’s sufficient to say this is a real constitutional claim,” Horwitz said.

Deputy Attorney General L. LaMont Anderson briefly presented the state’s case, asking the judge to deny the request. He said the district court doesn’t have jurisdiction to issue a pause.

Judge Gaskill said he would publish a written opinion “as soon as possible.”

In a separate legal challenge, lawyers for Pizzuto filed another request this week to delay the execution for at least six months. They said scheduling the execution between Thanksgiving and Christmas would make it difficult to litigate the ongoing claims, as members of the legal team, experts and witnesses would need to rearrange holiday plans and schedules.

“It is simply not feasible for them all to fly to Boise at the drop of a hat occasioned by the Attorney General’s rush to obtain a death warrant,” Federal Defender Services of Idaho wrote in a press release.

When the Idaho Supreme Court denied a rehearing request for Pizzuto in October, allowing the state to obtain a death warrant, Pizzuto’s lawyers asked for his execution to be scheduled after December. They said it would make Department of Correction employees participate in a “needless and traumatizing execution during the holidays.”

The legal team said its proposed delay is “reasonable,” including because the Idaho Department of Correction does not have the lethal drugs on hand.

Last week, the Department of Correction said it did not have the chemicals necessary for the lethal injection, but that it's working on securing them.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

