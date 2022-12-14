Idaho governor bans TikTok on state-issued devices and networks

Idaho Governor Brad Little issued an executive order Wednesday banning TikTok, a short-form video hosting service, from state-issued devices and networks. A news release said the order is to "protect Idahoans from security threats posed by the communist Chinese government."

Other states, like Alabama and Utah, have banned the app for the same reason, according to Reuters.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said last month at a Homeland Security Committee hearing that it has "a number of concerns." NPR reports the hearing was about worldwide threats and happened just days after Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban the app nationwide.

Idaho's executive order prohibits downloading the app or accessing the TikTok website on state-issued devices like cell phones, laptops, tablets or other devices that connect to the internet. The Idaho Office of Information Technology will block TikTok from being accessed on state devices and networks, according to the news release.

“I also urge Congress to take action to protect Americans. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have had complete control of Congress for two years and haven’t passed anything to address this national security threat," wrote Little in the release.