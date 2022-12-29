Global demand spiking potato prices, as supply spud-ers

Global demand for potatoes is spiking prices for Idaho's largest crop export, but supply is having a hard time keeping up.

From July to September, frozen potato exports from the U.S. slid nearly 4%, but their value was up 13% for the same period last year, more than making up the difference, according to Potatoes USA, a research and marketing organization.

Fresh tuber exports saw a similar trend: down 15% in volume, but up 7% in value. Mexico, a major market, brought in 7% more American potatoes and exports to South Korea ballooned by 180%.