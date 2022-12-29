© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2022 Holiday Programming Schedule ❄️
Stories After Dark
News

Global demand spiking potato prices, as supply spud-ers

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published December 29, 2022 at 5:03 AM MST
Four unpeeled Russet potatoes on a white background
4435Russet
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Global demand for potatoes is spiking prices for Idaho's largest crop export, but supply is having a hard time keeping up.

From July to September, frozen potato exports from the U.S. slid nearly 4%, but their value was up 13% for the same period last year, more than making up the difference, according to Potatoes USA, a research and marketing organization.

Fresh tuber exports saw a similar trend: down 15% in volume, but up 7% in value. Mexico, a major market, brought in 7% more American potatoes and exports to South Korea ballooned by 180%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says potato production fell by about 3% in the U.S. from 2021, when hot weather hurt yields.

Tags
News PotatoesAgriculture
Sasa Woodruff
When I was a University of Utah freshman, I marched up the hill to KUER to hand deliver a $20 check. The receptionist was so excited a teen listened (and donated!) to public radio that she told me to call the news director for an internship. I did and I've been working in media ever since.
See stories by Sasa Woodruff