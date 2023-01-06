DNA evidence, cell phone records led to arrest in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case

Bryan Kohberger remains in the Latah County jail after a judge denied bail during his first court appearance. The 28-year-old is charged with killing four University of Idaho students last November.

Newly released evidence discussed in an affidavit sheds light on the events that led to his arrest.

A probable cause affidavit was released to the public just before Kohberger's hearing and included details about the investigation. The 19-page document could not be unsealed until Kohberger arrived in Idaho, following his arrest in Pennsylvania a week ago.

The report revealed police found a knife sheath in one of the victims’ rooms and traced DNA back to Kohberger.

Law enforcement honed in on the Washington State University student when investigators established he was the likely owner of a white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area the night of the crime.

Cell tower records show Kohberger’s phone was turned off between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. when the murders likely occurred. Additional cell phone data show he visited the neighborhood a dozen times in the months leading up to Nov. 13, mostly late at night or in the early morning.

One of the surviving roommates, whose name was not released, told law enforcement she came face to face with the suspect around 4 a.m. the morning of the murders. She reported hearing suspicious sounds coming from the victims’ rooms and found a man, dressed in black and wearing a mask, walking down the hall and out the door.

A 911 call was made to report unconscious individuals around noon later that day.

Kohberger faces life in prison or capital punishment for each murder count. He was appointed a public defender and his next court hearing is set for Jan. 12.

