Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week.

The full PDF is embedded below – if it does not load on your device, you can read it here.

Kohberger is scheduled to appear before a judge at 10:30 a.m. Mountain time. He has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary, according to the arrest warrant.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.