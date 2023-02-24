'This is a healing step:' Home where University of Idaho students were murdered to be demolished

The home on King Street in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November is to be demolished. The owner of the home offered to give it to the university, according to a memo from President Scott Green.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property,” wrote Green in the memo.

Planning is in the early stages to create a memorial for Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. U of I says the focal point will be a garden, which will be a place of remembrance and healing.

A university committee with student representation is developing a plan for the memorial and garden. The garden design will include both class and individual student participation.

The memorial will be located on the Moscow campus but the exact location has not been identified yet.

In addition to the memorial, scholarships in memory of Xana, Ethan and Madison have been established. The university is working with the Goncalves family so a fourth scholarship can be established in Kaylee’s name. The scholarships will be funded by Vandals Supporting Vandals and will help future students pursue educational journeys at the University of Idaho.

Green ended the memo by writing “Sometimes it is hard to see beyond this tragedy. But the selfless acts, the deep engagement and loving support of our entire Vandal Family reminds me that there is so much good in the world. We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory. Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other. We are #vandalstrong.”