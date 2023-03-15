Nampa Public Library unveiling their new Bookmobile

A collection of books on different subjects sitting together on alphabetized shelves is usually the description of a library. But the Nampa Public Library has taken some of their books and has put them on wheels with their new program called Bookmobile.

The Nampa Public Library announced it would unveil its new mobile library for the community with a celebration.

Bookmobile is a program that aims to bring better access to library resources and to program the Nampa community by making scheduled stops at schools, underserved neighborhoods, parks and other public places.

“We believe that access to books and other resources is critical for everyone, and the bookmobile allows us to make those resources more easily accessible,” said Nampa Library Director Clair Connely in a news release.

This program was made possible by a $208,800 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Act, which the Idaho Commission for Libraries administered to purchase Nampa's first Bookmobile.

The Bookmobile will have books, a Wi-Fi hotspot, on-site laptops for checkout, a 3D printer and even robots. They will also be helping people searching for a job by giving them resources and access to programs.

The event will take place on March 15, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the library. The event is free and there will be live entertainment, food and of course, the Bookmobile.