Morning Edition visits the archives of Ketchum's Community Library

The Community Library in Ketchum is one of Idaho’s most unique libraries. For one, it’s privately funded. In the mid-1990s a modest group of seventeen women opened a makeshift thrift shop in a one-room log cabin. Their dream was to bring to Ketchum an independent cultural institution.

Today, it’s a state-of-the-art lending library that also serves as a lifeline to an ever-changing community.

And deep inside the landmark is an archive unlike any other that boasts, among other things, a treasure trove of correspondence, ephemera, photographs and books, all linked to Ernest Hemingway.

On Morning Edition’s visit to the Wood River Valley, host George Prentice was invited to tour the archives, which include priceless items, including a blood-stained matador’s uniform, gifted to Hemingway.

