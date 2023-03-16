© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Morning Edition visits the archives of Ketchum's Community Library

By George Prentice
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM MDT
Mary Tyson, director of regional history, holds a gold-braided matador's uniform gifted to Ernest Hemingway.

The Community Library in Ketchum is one of Idaho’s most unique libraries. For one, it’s privately funded. In the mid-1990s a modest group of seventeen women opened a makeshift thrift shop in a one-room log cabin. Their dream was to bring to Ketchum an independent cultural institution.

Today, it’s a state-of-the-art lending library that also serves as a lifeline to an ever-changing community.

And deep inside the landmark is an archive unlike any other that boasts, among other things, a treasure trove of correspondence, ephemera, photographs and books, all linked to Ernest Hemingway.

On Morning Edition’s visit to the Wood River Valley, host George Prentice was invited to tour the archives, which include priceless items, including a blood-stained matador’s uniform, gifted to Hemingway.

Read the other two stories from George's Sun Valley visit here:

Find reporter George Prentice on Twitter @georgepren

George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
