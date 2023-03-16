© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Morning Edition visits Ernest Hemingway's Sun Valley home

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:03 AM MDT
The Community Library has been the custodian of the Hemingway House since 2017.

Ernest Hemingway first visited Sun Valley in the fall of 1939, and he kept returning for the rest of his life. He worked on "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "A Moveable Feast" in the Wood River Valley, and he hiked and bird-hunted and dined with friends that he would come to call "the family."

Some of his best years were in Idaho. But his final days were also in the home that he and his wife Mary lived in, along the Big Wood River.

The Hemingway House is managed by The Community Library as a "contemplative, creative, non-commercial space." It is the site of ongoing research and a residency program for writers, scholars, and artists.

Morning Edition host George Prentice visited the home with Community Library Executive Director Jenny Davidson and artist-in-residence Mark Ott.

