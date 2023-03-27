Three congress bills aim to remove grizzly bears, grey wolves from Endangered Species Act

Conservation groups are speaking out against three bills in Congress that would delist grizzly bears and gray wolves from endangered species protections.

The grizzly bear in the lower 48 states and grey wolves are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, which aims to support animal populations under threat of extinction.

Yellowstone grizzly bears, Northern Continental Divide grizzlies and grey wolves nationwide have protections from the ESA, but those protections could potentially be stripped from the animals.

Some western states, including Idaho, say the federal restrictions need to be lifted so states can ensure public safety and control populations.

In a news release, Julian Mathews, coordinator of Nimipuu Protecting the environment, wrote" I feel that these two species should not be delisted as it seems the states will then allow them to be exterminated based on the economic issues that farmers and ranchers and the states use."

A House committee on Natural Resources discussed the measures last week.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale proposed the bill and said in a statement the populations of these animals are thriving and that grizzlies are threatening humans and livestock, delisting them would let rural communities defend themselves.

In a news release, Erik Molvar, a wildlife biologist and Executive Director of the Western Watersheds Project, said that the bills are motivated by politics, not science.