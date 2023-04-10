© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

What does late-season snow mean for flooding in Idaho?

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published April 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM MDT
Flood water on the Greenbelt under a bridge.
Adam Cotterell
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Boise River flooded onto the Greenbelt in 2017.

March delivered so much snow to Idaho that conversations among water managers quickly switched from drought to flooding.

Most basins in southern Idaho have more than their median share of water packed in the snow at higher elevations, and cold temperatures have kept that moisture in place. The precipitation has been a boon for skiers and resorts — Bogus Basin will extend its season until May — and it sets farmers up well for irrigation season after more than two years of drought.

But all the snow presents its own risk once temperatures rise and melting begins. Some flooding is expected this year in south-central and eastern Idaho, said Tim Axford, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

“If we were to melt that really quickly, we would have issues with what we call sheet flooding, or lower-elevation flooding," he said

Streamflow is likely to be above normal in the Boise River, Big and Little Wood Rivers, Big and Little Lost Rivers, the Bear River and the Portneuf River, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation have begun increasing flows from Lucky Peak to the Boise River through Boise to mitigate flood risk later this spring.

The amount of snow sitting on the ground and at higher elevations are important factors for flood severity. But the weather from here on out is key, too. If temperatures rise all at once and are sustained for multiple days, that will lead to more rapid melting. So would rain falling on top of melting snow.

Occasional dips back into cooler weather, though, would prevent all the snow from heading to the rivers at once.

“At night, if we can come back down in the 30s or even in the 20s, that slows that melting significantly," Axford said.

To understand what runoff might look like locally, Axford recommends keeping an eye on the weather forecast a few days to a couple weeks out.

How to prepare for potential flooding

