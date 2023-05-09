Defense rests in Lori Vallow trial, closing arguments to begin Thursday

The prosecution and defense in the trial of Lori Vallow ended Tuesday, with the defense saying it does not believe the state has proven its case.

Vallow is accused of killing two of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and the ex-wife of her current husband Chad Daybell and grand theft.

East Idaho News reports defense attorneys petitioned the court for a Rule 29 review , which prompts the judge to determine whether or not enough evidence has been presented on each count to move forward to a jury decision.

The prosecution said, “The state rests” at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake said, “They have presented evidence to support all the elements of the indictment and the case is ready to be submitted to the jury at the close of the defense’s arguments,” according to East Idaho News.

The defense also said it would rest, calling no witnesses and deciding not to have Vallow take the stand in her own defense.

Boyce also issued an order Tuesday reversing a previous order entered on Sep. 23, 2022, which prohibited video and photographic coverage of the court proceedings. The court will broadcast the verdict on its YouTube channel when that comes down.

Right now, cameras and recording devices are prohibited during the trial.

Closing arguments will begin on Thursday morning. Boyce will meet with the defense and prosecutors on Wednesday to work on jury instructions. The jury will be excused on Wednesday and will resume Thursday with closing arguments.