Kohberger arraigned on murder charges for U of I murders

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November, was arraigned on murder charges Monday.

Kohberger chose to "stand silent" to the charges so the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf, according to the Associated Press. The Latah County Prosecutor now has 60 days to inform the court if he will be seeking the death penalty.

Family members of two of the victims were in the courtroom for the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes. It was the first public appearance of Kohberger in over four months.

Last week, Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury. He is charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of felony burglary.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2 and is expected to last for six weeks. The Associated Press reports it is possible that the trial could be delayed or moved to a different location.