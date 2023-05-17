Bryan Kohberger indicted by grand jury for University of Idaho murders

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November, has been indicted by a grand jury.

KXLY in Spokane reports prosecutors need to prove there is enough evidence to hold someone for trial, whether that is through a grand jury indictment or a preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing for Kohberger was scheduled for June 26, but with the indictment, that hearing is no longer needed.

A new hearing will now happen on May 22, according to KXLY, where Kohberger will enter a plea to the charges, and if he pleads not guilty a trial will be scheduled.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, and extradited back to Idaho on Jan. 4, 2023. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail.

Prosecutors have not yet said if they intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.