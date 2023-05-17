© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Bryan Kohberger indicted by grand jury for University of Idaho murders

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT
A man wearing an orange jumpsuit with the words "Prisoner Latah CSO Jail" written in black letters in the back is not facing the camera. His face is not visible. A police officer holds his left arm as he is being escorted.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is led away following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November, has been indicted by a grand jury.

KXLY in Spokane reports prosecutors need to prove there is enough evidence to hold someone for trial, whether that is through a grand jury indictment or a preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing for Kohberger was scheduled for June 26, but with the indictment, that hearing is no longer needed.

A new hearing will now happen on May 22, according to KXLY, where Kohberger will enter a plea to the charges, and if he pleads not guilty a trial will be scheduled.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, and extradited back to Idaho on Jan. 4, 2023. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail.

Prosecutors have not yet said if they intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

