Boise City Council unanimously approves new zoning code, with some amendments

The Boise City Council voted Thursday night to approve the draft resolution that updates the city's zoning code. The last time the zoning code was updated was in 1966.

Several amendments were made during the meeting, including:



More time for neighborhood associations to testify on proposed projects

Allowances for more trees and bike parking

No requirement for owner occupancy of Accessory Dwelling Units

Allowing all sizes of daycare/childcare facilities in mixed-use zones



"Letting perfect be the enemy of a really, really good plan going forward would be an absolute disaster," said Council President Pro Tem Jimmy Hallyburton. "So I don't know that perfect is the goal, but moving towards perfect, always trying to make it more perfect is that goal."

The draft with the amendments is expected to be posted online by the end of the month for the public to get a look before the first of three readings. If approved, it would be in effect this December.

"This shows us, as Boiseans always do, where it matters most," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean at the end of the meeting. "We find what we value and we work from here. And this council did that through countless hours of testimony this week."