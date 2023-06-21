Idaho prepares for wildfire season with lots of new firefighters

A relatively wet spring has brought much of southern Idaho out of drought. The moisture is boosting grass and vegetation growth and delaying the drying-out process. But fire forecasters warned Tuesday that as temperatures climb next month, the increased plant growth could mean more fuel ready to burn.

Nick Nauslar, a fire meteorologist for the Bureau of Land Management in Boise, told the Idaho Land Board that southwest Idaho and the Panhandle are expected to have above normal fire potential in July and August.

On southern Idaho rangelands, the increased potential is due to the “expected curing and drying of those fuels,” Nauslar said.

In North Idaho, it’s a different story. Most of the Panhandle is still in a moderate drought and peak snowpack this winter ranged from below-normal to normal, whereas most of the southern part of the state saw above-normal amounts of snow in the mountains. Then, come spring, the snow melted very quickly. That means vegetation could dry earlier in the summer.

Most of the West is not expected to have above normal wildland fire potential this summer. However, Nauslar emphasized that big fires can and will happen even when there’s a “normal” outlook.

North Idaho’s above-normal fire potential extends into September.

That could be a problem. Josh Harvey, the Bureau Chief of Fire Management for the Idaho Department of Lands told board members that the state is struggling to retain experienced firefighters.

“We’re currently working on a plan to assist the districts most lacking in those leadership qualifications by rotating some of our engine captains and Firefighter Is from the districts that are a little more heavily staffed,” he said.

Of 170 seasonal firefighters, about half are brand new hires and 78% are in their first or second year working for the state agency.

The retention challenges come a year after lawmakers boosted IDL firefighters’ starting pay to $15 an hour and added hazard pay of up to 25% above regular wages.

