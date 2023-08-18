Idaho could see remnants of Hurricane Hilary over the weekend

Idaho could be seeing a weird weather event this weekend, with the possibility of remnants of Hurricane Hilary reaching as far as southwest Idaho.

The National Weather Service said on X, formerly known as Twitter, there is the potential for significant rains and flash flooding for southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.

⚠️The remnants of #HurricaneHilary have the potential to move over the region late this weekend into next week bringing significant rains and flash flooding to southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/hrmwaOL2Gc — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 18, 2023

Earlier this week, Boise hit a record-high temperature of 105 degrees, breaking the previous record by two degrees, which was set in 2020. By Monday, the forecasted high temperature is 74 degrees.

Maximum sustained winds from Hurricane Hilary are around 145 mph, with higher gusts. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 290 miles.

The National Hurricane Center says fluctuations in the strength of the hurricane are expected Friday, and should start weakening as it moves over cooler water and into an area of drier air. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Sunday in areas of Southern California, where a Tropical Storm Watch is in place.

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the area, generally within 48 hours.

As of Friday morning, Hilary is a Category 4 hurricane sitting off Mexico’s Pacific coast. The Associated Press reports it could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. The last tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California was on Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.