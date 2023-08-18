© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
News

Idaho could see remnants of Hurricane Hilary over the weekend

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM MDT
A map of Mexico and the southwest corner of the United States, showing the track of Hurricane Hilary going up alongside Mexico and making landfall in Southern California.
National Hurricane Center

Idaho could be seeing a weird weather event this weekend, with the possibility of remnants of Hurricane Hilary reaching as far as southwest Idaho.

The National Weather Service said on X, formerly known as Twitter, there is the potential for significant rains and flash flooding for southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.

Earlier this week, Boise hit a record-high temperature of 105 degrees, breaking the previous record by two degrees, which was set in 2020. By Monday, the forecasted high temperature is 74 degrees.

Maximum sustained winds from Hurricane Hilary are around 145 mph, with higher gusts. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 290 miles.

The National Hurricane Center says fluctuations in the strength of the hurricane are expected Friday, and should start weakening as it moves over cooler water and into an area of drier air. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Sunday in areas of Southern California, where a Tropical Storm Watch is in place.

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the area, generally within 48 hours.

As of Friday morning, Hilary is a Category 4 hurricane sitting off Mexico’s Pacific coast. The Associated Press reports it could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. The last tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California was on Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags
News National Weather ServiceHurricanes
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate