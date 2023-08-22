Twin Falls fires city attorney

The Twin Falls City Council unanimously fired its city attorney Monday evening.

The council voted 7-0 to fire city attorney Shayne Nope “without cause.” They didn’t discuss the motion ahead of time and did not state a reason for Nope’s firing.

He was appointed in 2018 after serving as deputy city attorney for four years before that.

The previous city attorney, Fritz Wonderlich, held the position for 31 years.

Following Monday’s vote, Nope will be paid six months severance within ten days, for a total cost to the city of $95,724.60.

Nope has not responded to a request for comment.

