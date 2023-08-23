© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Boise officials appoint new Director for the Office of Police Accountability

Boise State Public Radio News | By Richard Rodriguez
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT
A professional headshot of Nicole McKay.
Courtesy City of Boise
Nicole McKay, a former Wasden Chief of Staff, has been hired to lead Bosie's Office of Police Accountability.

Boise’s police watchdog office has a new director.

The Boise City Council voted unanimously Tuesday for Nicole McKay to be the new Director of the Office of Police Accountability.

"I share a vision for a safe community, a police force that is supported, transparent and accountable," McKay said.

Mayor Lauren McLean said the city’s goal for the position was to, "find someone with a track record of integrity and professionalism."

McKay most recently served as Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy for former Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. She also served as legal counsel to the Director Board of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The purpose of Boise's Office of Police Accountability is to be an independent office investigating critical incidents in the police department. It aims to give the public better transparency and accountability.

The appointment comes on the heels of a tumultuous time in the Boise Police. Last December the city council voted to remove the previous OPA director, Jesus Jaras. He is currently suing the city for wrongful termination.

McKay thanked the council for the opportunity.

"I will work tirelessly to validate your trust and earn the trust of the community," she said.

McKay starts as the new director in early September.

News Boise Police DepartmentBoise City CouncilLauren McLean
