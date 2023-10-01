ISDA to deploy chemical treatment in Snake River to kill invasive mussels. Here's what to know

A copper-based pesticide will be released into the Snake River this week as the Idaho State Department of Agriculture attempts to eradicate invasive quagga mussels.

The chemical, called Natrix, is known to be toxic to aquatic mussels. It had already been specially approved to control invasive mollusks in Idaho by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

ISDA's treatment will start on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Snake River where quagga mussel larvae have been found -- a six-mile stretch between Twin Falls Dam and Centennial Park in Twin Falls County.

Since the initial discovery on Sept. 18, ISDA sampling has found more quagga mussel larvae, particularly near Shoshone Falls. They've also found one adult mussel so far, which are smaller than a thumbnail.

The mussels pose a big threat to the entire Columbia River Basin because of the damage they can do to infrastructure, including irrigation, hydropower and drinking water equipment -- destruction that could cost Idaho hundreds of millions of dollars per year. Once there's an infestation, the mussels are extremely hard to get rid of.

To try to kill the mussels while it's still possible, Natrix will be slowly introduced to the water to reach a concentration of 1 ppm, a rate that will eradicate mussels, ISDA said, but it is below the human drinking water standard. After 96 hours, agency staff will repeat the process.

The chemical may be present in the water up to 16 miles downstream of Centennial Park for about three days after the treatments, which are expected to wrap up Oct. 13.

The treatment strategy was developed by ISDA, along with several other state agencies, Idaho Power, canal companies and federal agencies, such as the EPA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.



How will the treatment affect drinking water and fish?

ISDA said the chemical is not expected to impact drinking water. The concentration that will be put in the water is lower than the drinking water standard, and there aren't any public drinking water intakes near the treatment area.

However, Natrix will cause "significant morality" of fish in the six-mile river reach from above Shoshone Falls downstream to Auger Falls. Aquatic plants and algae exposed to the chemical will also die.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has assessed current fish populations to help with future restoration efforts. Mammals and birds are not expected to be affected.



What can you do?

Several closures remain in effect as the state implements the treatment and tries to avoid further spread of the mussels. ISDA closed public access to the Snake River from the Twin Falls Hydroelectric Dam to Niagara Springs, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has closed hunting, fishing and trapping along the stretch, too.

If your boat, kayak, paddle board or fishing equipment has been in this section of the river in the past month, get your boat decontaminated by ISDA at a hot wash station.

