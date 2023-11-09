© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pipeline damage halts natural gas heating to tens of thousands in north central Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published November 9, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST
A photo of Lewiston, Idaho
Jeremy Segrott
/
Flickr
Lewiston, along with many surrounding communities, is without natural gas services after a pipeline was damaged north of the city. Avista Utilities says it currently doesn't know when service will be restored.

Schools, businesses and homes are without natural gas heating in large areas of north central Idaho and parts of eastern Washington after a supply pipeline was damaged near Colfax.

The shutdown affects Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Albion, Palouse, Uniontown, Colton, Genesee, Troy, Bovil and Deary.

In addition to school districts in these affected areas, University of Idaho’s Moscow campus will be closed for the rest of the week.

Washington State University says it has switched to an alternative heating source and classes remain scheduled.

It’s not immediately clear how many customers are affected, though the Lewiston Tribune reports that figure at more than 36,000. Avista Utilities, which serves the area, wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

The utility provider said on its website the pipeline, which is operated by a third-party company to supply natural gas to Avista, was struck between Colfax and Pullman Wednesday afternoon.

Avista Utilities announced they would manually shut off all gas meters in the area as repairs are being made.

The company told the Tribune they hope to repair the line by Thursday afternoon but work to purge and repressurize the system will take longer.

The outage sparked a run on electric heaters at LC Valley stores, according to the newspaper, which eventually sold out. 

Low temperatures in the area for the next several days are expected in the low to upper 30s.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News LewistonAvistaNatural Gas
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate