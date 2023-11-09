Pipeline damage halts natural gas heating to tens of thousands in north central Idaho

Schools, businesses and homes are without natural gas heating in large areas of north central Idaho and parts of eastern Washington after a supply pipeline was damaged near Colfax.

The shutdown affects Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Albion, Palouse, Uniontown, Colton, Genesee, Troy, Bovil and Deary.

In addition to school districts in these affected areas, University of Idaho’s Moscow campus will be closed for the rest of the week.

Washington State University says it has switched to an alternative heating source and classes remain scheduled.

It’s not immediately clear how many customers are affected, though the Lewiston Tribune reports that figure at more than 36,000. Avista Utilities, which serves the area, wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

The utility provider said on its website the pipeline, which is operated by a third-party company to supply natural gas to Avista, was struck between Colfax and Pullman Wednesday afternoon.

Avista Utilities announced they would manually shut off all gas meters in the area as repairs are being made.

The company told the Tribune they hope to repair the line by Thursday afternoon but work to purge and repressurize the system will take longer.

The outage sparked a run on electric heaters at LC Valley stores, according to the newspaper, which eventually sold out.

Low temperatures in the area for the next several days are expected in the low to upper 30s.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

