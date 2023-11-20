Public hearings will be livestreamed in Bryan Kohberger case

The State of Idaho announced it will livestream hearings in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students just over a year ago.

Lewiston District Judge John Judge wrote all audio visual production will be handled by the court. No courtroom attendees will be allowed to take their own video or audio records, or photographs.

All livestreams will take place on Judge John Judge's YouTube channel. The ruling also approves a defense motion to remove media cameras from the proceedings, but is meant to balance transparency concerns.

"This will help to alleviate the concerns raised by both the defense and the State, but at the same time will ensure the public still has access to see the proceedings for themselves if they cannot attend hearings in-person," the order states.

Most court documents, evidence lists and witness detail in the case remain under seal due to the sensitive nature of the information and the extensive interest and attention to the case.

A trial date was originally set to begin in October, but Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial in August. A new trial date has not been set.