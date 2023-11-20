© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley

Public hearings will be livestreamed in Bryan Kohberger case

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie,
Katie Kloppenburg
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST
A man dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit walks into a courtroom with white walls. A man in a suit follows him and a police officer.
Zach Wilkinson/AP
/
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

The State of Idaho announced it will livestream hearings in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students just over a year ago.

Lewiston District Judge John Judge wrote all audio visual production will be handled by the court. No courtroom attendees will be allowed to take their own video or audio records, or photographs.

All livestreams will take place on Judge John Judge's YouTube channel. The ruling also approves a defense motion to remove media cameras from the proceedings, but is meant to balance transparency concerns.

"This will help to alleviate the concerns raised by both the defense and the State, but at the same time will ensure the public still has access to see the proceedings for themselves if they cannot attend hearings in-person," the order states.

Most court documents, evidence lists and witness detail in the case remain under seal due to the sensitive nature of the information and the extensive interest and attention to the case.

A trial date was originally set to begin in October, but Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial in August. A new trial date has not been set.

Tags
News Bryan KohbergerUniversity Of Idaho
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate