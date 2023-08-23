© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Law & Justice

Bryan Kohberger waives right to speedy trial

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.

Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students, waived his right to a speedy trial, postponing the Oct. 2 date that was previously set.

KXLY in Spokane reports a future trial date will be determined at a later hearing.

According to court documents, there was a previous deadline of Sept. 8, 2023 to waive his right to a speedy trial. Idaho state law says a trial date must be received within six months of arraignment if they don’t waive that right.

On a public Facebook page, the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves said Wednesday morning they were worried Kohberger was going to waive his rights and they just want the trial over.

Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury back in May and prosecutors announced they will be seeking the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and said he was not in Moscow at the time of the murders.

Bryan Kohberger
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
Katie Kloppenburg

