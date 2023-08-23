Bryan Kohberger waives right to speedy trial

Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students, waived his right to a speedy trial, postponing the Oct. 2 date that was previously set.

KXLY in Spokane reports a future trial date will be determined at a later hearing.

According to court documents, there was a previous deadline of Sept. 8, 2023 to waive his right to a speedy trial. Idaho state law says a trial date must be received within six months of arraignment if they don’t waive that right.

On a public Facebook page , the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves said Wednesday morning they were worried Kohberger was going to waive his rights and they just want the trial over.