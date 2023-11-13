© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Timeline: A year after the University of Idaho murders, here’s where things stand

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:09 AM MST
Bouquets of flowers sit on the ground in front of the red brick University of Idaho sign.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio
Bouquets of flowers sit on the ground in front of the University of Idaho sign after four students were found dead.

A year ago on Nov. 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home not far from the university campus. Police determined they were victims of homicide, and did not identify or arrest a suspect until the end of December in Pennsylvania.

Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21) and Xana Kernodle (20) lived at the house, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin (20) was staying at the home that night.

A billboard with the University of Idaho logo, the words Idaho Strong, a picture of four people standing and smiling and the following names: Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves
Ted S. Warren
/
Associated Press
FILE - A photo and the names of four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend at a residence near campus are displayed during a moment of silence, Nov. 16, 2022, before an NCAA college basketball game in Moscow, Idaho. Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus — and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime — the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal.

Two other women who lived in the home were in the residence that night, but were not harmed.

A murder weapon was not found at the home, but the sheath of the knife was discovered in one of the bedrooms, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Nearly seven weeks later, police announced they hadarrested a suspect in the murders, 2,500 miles away in Pennsylvania. Bryan Kohberger was charged by Latah County Prosecutors with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

A man dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit walks into a courtroom with white walls. A man in a suit follows him and a police officer.
Zach Wilkinson/AP
/
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury in May and was arraigned later that month. He “stood silent” at that hearing, so the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Prosecutors announced in June they will be seeking the death penalty in the case. A trial was scheduled to begin in October, but that has been postponed indefinitely.

Kohberger's defense team tried to get theindictment dismissed in October, but the judge ruled it will stand.

The house where the murders occurred will be demolished at some point, but that has been postponed. In November 2023, investigators and the FBI were back in the home taking measurements to build visual and audio exhibits, along with a physical model of the home.

A vigil is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. on the Moscow campus Administration Lawn in memory of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin. The Vandal Family across the state and beyond is encouraged to turn on their porch lights from 6 to 7 p.m. PT.

Four students will speak at the event, each a representative of a Greek chapter of which the victims were associated. The event is open to the public.

Here is the full timeline of the case so far:

