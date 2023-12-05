Twin Falls rehires former police chief less than two months after retirement

On Monday night, the city of Twin Falls rehired its former police chief, Craig Kingsbury, who had retired for less than two months.

Kingsbury, who served as police chief for the city since 2016, briefly announced his retirement effective Oct. 19 during a September city council meeting.

“I love this community," he said. "I don’t know what the next chapter is in my life, but I’m going to take some time and figure that out.”

However on Monday, Kingsbury said that while he enjoyed traveling during his short time away, he missed the work and had reconsidered his decision.

“And if my career wasn’t going to continue here with the city of Twin Falls, I may have looked somewhere else" he said. "Because at this point in time, I decided that I’m not ready to retire on a full-time basis.”

A new state law that went into effect this summer allowed qualified police officers and firefighters to return to work, after a 30 day retirement, and continue to collect retirement benefits.

Kingsbury will be replacing acting police chief Matt Hicks. The city said the cost for the position is covered in the current budget.

