Sled dog race cancelations pose challenges for mushers

The 1,000-mile Iditarod in Alaska is like the Mount Everest of sled dog races. To qualify, mushers need to complete two approved 300-mile races and one 150-mile race.

“You have to demonstrate to the organizers that you have the ability to go out with your dogs for ten days in the wilderness and be able to manage them and be successful," said Rick Katucki, the race marshal for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge in McCall.

It’s one of three 300-mile Iditarod qualifiers in the lower 48. The others are in Montana and Minnesota. But this month, all three were canceled due to lack of snow.

Katucki said this mostly affects mushers trying to enter the Iditarod next year. They might need to push their plans back another year. But, that could be too long for some dogs.

“Like any human athlete, there's a prime point of their life when they have the ability to do that performance," he said.

The cancellations could also affect mushers going to the Iditarod this March. They use these shorter races to evaluate their dogs, and for training before the big one. Luckily, Anchorage, Alaska, the starting point, has seen record snowfall this winter.

Even though the 100- and 300-mile races were canceled, McCall's Sled Dog Challenge went ahead with the two-day stage event, totaling about 52 miles near Warm Lake. Seven teams competed, including two complete rookies.

Clayton Perry of Power, Mont., who had planned on running the 300-mile race, won the stage competition, finishing in about five hours and 40 minutes over the two days.

