Jury selection in Chad Daybell trial begins

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:07 AM MDT
Pool Camera
/
East Idaho News

Chad Guy Daybell was charged alongside his wife Lori Vallow in 2021. Jury selection in his trial could last several days if not weeks.

District Judge Steven Boyce ordered that juror questionnaires be distributed and completed before going into the courtroom to streamline the selection process.

A Fremont County Grand Jury charged Daybell with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception, and insurance fraud in 2021. He has pleaded not guilty.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, was found guilty last year of first degree murder for the deaths of two of her children, and of conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife.

Daybell’s trial is open to the public, but seating has to be reserved in advance. The trial will also be livestreamed on Judge Boyce’s YouTube channel.
Tags
News Law & JusticeChad DaybellLori Vallow
