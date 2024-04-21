Ada County Sheriff's Deputy shot during traffic stop Saturday dies

An Ada County Sheriff's Deputy has died in the line of duty for the first time in ACSO history.

Deputy Tobin Bolter died Sunday of injuries sustained as he attempted a traffic stop Saturday evening on Overland Road at S. Raymond Street, just east of the "flying wye."

Boise Police said in a news release the suspect fled and was located at a residence on the Boise Bench near Roosevelt and Latah streets less than an hour later, but was "uncooperative." Shortly before midnight, police said the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect was hit and pronounced dead at a local hospital after being transported for treatment. Garden City Police are leading the critical incident investigation, according to Boise Police.

The 65-year-old suspect has not yet been identified.

"We do not know why he fled or shot the deputy," explained an emotional Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford at a Sunday morning news conference. "All we do know is that he had a $3,000 misdemeanor warrant for his arrest."

Clifford said the suspect fired on Deputy Bolter before he even got to the driver's window.

Bolter had only been with Ada County since January, when he joined after several years with the Meridian Police Department. He'd also served with the Pleasant Hill, Calif. police department, according to ACSO.

Clifford offered thanks to an unidentified citizen who stopped to help Bolter in the moments after he was shot and said Sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders from across the state had reached out to offer their support and condolences.

"It's not just our community here, it goes to show what kind of state we live in," Clifford said.

Flags in Idaho have been ordered to half-staff until the day after the deceased officer's memorial service, as is Idaho Code.

Another ACSO deputy was injured during the response to the shooting, in a two-car crash involving a power pole at Meridian and Amity Roads. That deputy is in stable condition according to the ACSO.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winnegar said no city officers were injured in the response and subsequent exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

"This is an extremely difficult time for an agency to go through, losing an officer. We support them, standing behind them, and our hearts grieve with the family, friends and loved ones of Deputy Bolter," Winnegar said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.