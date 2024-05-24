Six farm workers died last weekend in fatal car accident in Idaho Falls. Here’s the latest

It all started when a pickup truck crashed into a van carrying 15 passengers; six of whom died. The remaining victims were taken to the hospital, and two of them have now been discharged.

The Mexican Consulate in Boise contacted state authorities to identify the crash victims, and Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement Tuesday confirming the passengers of the van were Mexican citizens.

They were here as temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas and were on their way to work that morning.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended their condolences to the families of those who died in the crash, and said “the protection of Mexican nationals abroad is a foreign policy priority. Especially those in vulnerable situations like H-2A agricultural workers in the United States of America”.

The Mexican government wants to ensure the victims are guaranteed fair recognition and protection of their rights.

The Consulate will help transfer the deceased back to Mexico so their loved ones can grieve. It will also continue working with Idaho State Police and labor authorities as the investigation into the crash continues.