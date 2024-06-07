© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director introduces new emphasis on child welfare

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:10 AM MDT
A child holds another persons hand.
MaxPixel's contributors/https://www.maxpixel.net/photo-838975
/
Creative Commons Maxpixel
A child holds another person's hand.

In some of his first actions as department director, Alex Adams eliminated 170 vacant positions and four committees he called “obsolete.”

Adams also moved to cut adoption fees and modify policies regulating Idaho’s foster care system, saying child welfare is a top priority.

“We need to promote adoption. We need fewer barriers to adoption. We need to make it as easy as possible for Idahoans who will step up and adopt through the department,” he said in a department board meeting.

For now, those looking to adopt or foster children don’t have to pay application or home study fees. The department also shortened the time it takes to respond to applicants.

Moving forward, the department will officially recognize foster families who have a relationship with a child for a minimum of six months as kin.
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

