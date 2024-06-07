Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director introduces new emphasis on child welfare

In some of his first actions as department director, Alex Adams eliminated 170 vacant positions and four committees he called “obsolete.”

Adams also moved to cut adoption fees and modify policies regulating Idaho’s foster care system, saying child welfare is a top priority.

“We need to promote adoption. We need fewer barriers to adoption. We need to make it as easy as possible for Idahoans who will step up and adopt through the department,” he said in a department board meeting.

For now, those looking to adopt or foster children don’t have to pay application or home study fees. The department also shortened the time it takes to respond to applicants.

Moving forward, the department will officially recognize foster families who have a relationship with a child for a minimum of six months as kin.