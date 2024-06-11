NeighborWorks Boise is piloting a program to combat the local housing crisis. Here’s how it works

NeighborWorks Boise is a local nonprofit that helps people find affordable housing. They created a program called HomeShare Hub last fall, a possible solution to the local housing crisis.

Many solutions have been proposed to ease the housing crisis, like building more homes for those who have recently moved to Boise and are looking to buy.

Other groups have started to take a slightly different approach by focusing on meeting the needs of renters.

“It's really trying to maximize space and housing that already exists within the community, and then the fact that it ideally would benefit not only one household, but two parties that are involved in the home share," said Inga Hadder, the director of communication and engagement at NeighborWorks Boise.

HomeShare Hub tries to pair less traditional landlords like empty nesters and seniors who may need a hand around the house with renters like seasonal workers and traveling nurses.

Arrangements like housework for reduced rent are allowed in the program. Hadder said “I believe it is going to take the community showing up for one another,” and HomeShare Hub lets regular residents be a part of solving the housing crisis.

She said there are a lot of opportunities to grow the program. While it doesn’t solve the problem, it is a good step in the right direction.