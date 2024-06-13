© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ammunition firm with company in Lewiston in multi billion dollars bidding war

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:22 AM MDT
Vista Outdoor, CCI, Speer, gun, ammo, ammunition, bullet, bullets
Dennis van Zuijlekom
/
Flickr

The largest ammunition company in the U.S., which owns a plant in Lewiston, is in a multi-billion dollars bidding war.

Minnesota-based firm Vista Outdoors owns multiple ammunition plants across the country such as Federal, Remington and CCI/Speer, located in Lewiston.

The company was set to consider a $1.96 billion offer by the Czech company Czechoslovak Group, or CSG, through a stakeholder vote this Friday. But on Monday, it postponed the meeting until July and announced it had received a higher offer of $2.08 billion dollars from an unnamed U.S.-based private investment firm.

In May, Vista declined another offer from a Dallas-based Capital firm to buy the company for $39.50 a share.

In a press release sent out Monday, Vista Outdoor said it expected the potential merger with CSG would be cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a necessary step in the acquisition of a company by a foreign firm.

The release also stated the postponed vote would allow Vista to engage with the unnamed company, offering a higher bid.

“As always, the Vista Outdoor Board is committed to maximizing value for stockholders,” it said.

If Vista turns down the offer from the Czech group, it will have to pay a $47.75 million “break fee” to the European firm.

As of 2016, Idaho Commerce confirmed CCI/Speer employed 1400 people and was planning to hire 137 more. In a press release announcing the company’s expansion at the time, Nez Perce County Commissioner Bob Tippett said the gun and ammo manufacturer was a critical part of the local economy.

“This sector represents nearly one out of every five jobs in the County,” he said.

CCI/Speer could not be reached for updated information on the size of the company today.
Tags
News AmmunitionLewiston
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate