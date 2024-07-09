© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Billy Creek Fire reaches 3,000 acres as crews work toward containment

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:30 AM MDT
A map showing an area along the Idaho-Washington border depicts the perimeter of the Billy Creek Fire shaded in red.
Idaho Department of Lands

Since July 3, the Billy Creek Fire has spread from 150 acres to 3,200 acres just east of the Idaho-Washington border.

Fire crews from the Idaho Department of Lands initially responded to the site alongside local firefighters, but official management shifted to a complex incident team on Sunday.

On Monday, managers reported containment increased from 10% to 33%, and recent fire growth was minimal.

But Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 Fire Information Officer Christopher Joyner said there is still work to be done.

“When we rule the fire contained, we're looking for that fire to be contained. We've not reached that. Even if the public going by is not seeing smoke, there's still activity there,” Joyner said in an interview.

A total of 150 personnel across the partnering agencies are currently on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
