© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Homeless shelters offer cooling services amid week of high temperatures

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel,
Sophia DarlingsSofia Blenkinsop
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:34 PM MDT
People stand outside the Corpus Christi House.
Corpus Christi House

The National Weather Service has forecast high temperatures above a hundred degrees for the next seven days in Boise.

These conditions can leave anyone susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. But these temperatures are especially dangerous for unhoused individuals with no place to cool off.

Sarah Juliano-Berg is sitting in the shade outside the Interfaith Sanctuary. She says she’s sensitive to heat and is keeping her water jug full.

“I'm like really concerned about the people that get epilepsy seizures from the heat, and the people who really can't handle it,” said Juliano-Berg.

Homeless shelters like the Interfaith Sanctuary and Corpus Christi House provide water and shaded space for those needing an escape from the heat, but resources are still limited.

Leslie Ashley was inside the Corpus Christi day shelter as a computer lab monitor on Tuesday. She says she worked there as a cook for six years and despite being indoors, the heat and poor airflow made working conditions tough.

“It was hot - because we don't have the air conditioning. We have a fan on the wall and a fan on top of one of the refrigerators. There just, there's not enough air pushed around in the kitchen,” Ashley said in an interview.

Last week, OSHA announced a proposal to protect workers in indoor and outdoor spaces. If approved, this would be the first federal rule of its kind to enforce protections across the United States.
Tags
News HeatCommunity HealthHomeless
Mónica Esquivel
I am currently a junior at Boise State University majoring in Communication with Minors in Spanish and Mexican American Studies. I have also earned my certificate in American Sign Language (ASL). I am fortunate to have taken several educational and inspirational communication and media writing courses while at Boise State. I have been able to witness the power of communication at its best, and the dire consequences of a lack thereof. I seek to exist in a space where I am part of the flow of information, catalyst for positive change and a facilitator for inclusivity and respectful discourse.
See stories by Mónica Esquivel
Sophia Darlings
I am currently in my junior year at Boise State University studying my major in Communications, along with a minor in Journalism and certificate in Social Media Creator.
See stories by Sophia Darlings
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate