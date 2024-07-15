As triple digits overload the power grid, Idaho Power turns to cash rebates and volunteers to curb demand

Triple digit temperatures in the Treasure Valley are taxing the power grid. For the first time this summer season, Idaho Power has triggered a flex program to help ease demands for electricity.

Commercial and industrial customers can get rebates if they volunteer to reduce how much power they use when summer temperatures soar.

Jordyn Neerdaels, a communications specialist for Idaho Power, said a Flex Peak Program event was implemented last Friday to help meet heavy demand right now.

“We can deploy these demand response programs as a way to kind of flatten or curve that peak demand,” Neerdaels states.

Businesses reduce their power manually or through an Idaho Power automation and then become eligible for cash rebates.

“So the better they perform, the higher the incentive. Still happy to have all the participation that we get from our customers during every event,” Neerdaels said.

Idaho Power residential customers can get $5 a month credit in summer months if they sign up for the A/C Cool Credit program, where the power company can turn off and on air conditioning units during peak hours.

In order to conserve energy during demand peak times, Neerdaels advises that household individuals should consider operating major appliances during the early morning or late night times.