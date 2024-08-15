Boise State president says university is hitting goals with increased graduation rates, veteran support

In her State of the University address Wednesday, Boise State University President Marlene Tromp touted financial support for veterans and improvements for graduation rates.

From 2019 to 2023, Boise State University’s four-year graduation rate increased 39%, from 31% to 43%, but still less than half of undergraduates finished in four years.

Tromp says the university now has the highest retention rate in Idaho and has more graduates than all other public institutions combined statewide.

“One of our goals in our strategic enrollment and retention plan was to ensure that we were bringing more Idaho students in the door. We have grown that number by 20% in the last five years,” stated Tromp at the State of the University address.

The university also provides services for veterans. Like covering the financial gap between the federal G.I. bill subsidies and the university’s education costs.

“Over the last five years, we've enrolled 3,586 veterans at Boise State, and there are already 1,056 enrolled for this fall,” Tromp stated.

Tromp also touted the flexibility of the university’s online education, with almost a third of all undergrads taking an online class before graduation.