Mayor Lauren McLean swears in Chris Dennison as Boise’s new chief of police

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean swore in former Tucson Assistant Police Chief Chris Dennison as Boise’s new chief of police.

Before the swearing in, McLean thanked Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar for his 29 years of service. He’s been in the role since 2022 when he stepped in to replace the previous chief Ryan Lee who was asked to resign.

“Congratulations on a career of service, a career of honor. Looking forward to celebrating you and for you really to retire once and for all and enjoy that time that you so deserve with your family,” stated McLean.

Earlier this month, the mayor announced her pick and on Tuesday city council members unanimously approved her decision. Dennison was most recently an Assistant Chief in Arizona.

“Spent the last 20 years dedicating my life to the profession in the city of Tucson, and I am beyond excited to dedicate the next chapter of my life with my family to the city of Boise,” stated Dennison.

Dennison will start in this position when Winegar retires on September 20th.

