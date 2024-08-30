Artist hopes paintings and conversations can help destigmatize mental health

Artist Michael Norsk uses painting to help manage his mental health. Now, he’s hoping his experience and art can create support for others with similar struggles.

Repetitive acrylic dots and strokes fill the canvas of Norsk’s paintings. He’s originally from Denmark and moved to Boise about seven years ago. He describes one of his paintings with a black background and gold and silver coming through.

“Then there is a waterfall green that just flows across the canvas with tiny little dots, which represents a fellowship of us all working through life,” said Norsk.

He said creating art has gotten him through difficult times in his life.

“Mental health is the primary driver, because it's so personal to me when I create that if I can express myself through my art and connect with others and get a conversation started, then I would feel really excited,” said Norsk.

When he exhibits his pieces, he often shares his struggles with mental health with viewers. He hopes this kind of dialogue might erase some stigma around talking about things like depression and anxiety.

“I think both myself and the individual I'm speaking to gain a lot of perspective, but two different perspectives on how we can manage, how we can help support others who are going through struggles, or having a difficult time opening up about what their struggles may be,” said Norsk.

Some of his pieces will be on display at the Idaho Art Gallery this Friday and Saturday and at the Riverside Hotel in October.