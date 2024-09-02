Counterfeit car seats sold to unwitting parents on the rise

Counterfeit car seats might look legit, and can cost a pretty penny, but they don’t meet standards.

Jennifer Rodgers is the Saint Alphonsus Family Center manager. She said they regularly see new parents showing up at the hospital with counterfeit seats.

“We're finding most families purchase them from, like, Amazon or an online website that does third-party selling. And they look really good. They look really reputable,” Rodgers said.

Car seats that do not meet standards pose a significant threat if they are used.

“They are typically made of cheaper plastic. They won't have a restraining hook on the back that holds the harness in place, so they would break free really quickly in a crash. They typically don't have a cushion underneath them that would absorb impact,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers recommends researching the brand before buying a car seat online. If it’s only available on third-party websites, that’s a red flag.

Car seats that meet United States national standards will have a chest clip, clear warning labels, and a manufacturing date. Legitimate seats will also come with an instruction manual.

Rodgers recommends that anyone with concerns about a car seat reach out to a technician at a local hospital. You can find local technicians at Safekids.org. Counterfeit car seats can be reported at Stopfakes.gov.

