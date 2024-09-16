© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Idaho takes action against fentanyl in schools

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaxon Holmes
Published September 16, 2024 at 11:46 AM MDT
About 20 blue-green pills are sitting on a yellow countertop. Half have the letter M printed on the side while the others have the number 30 above a line that divides the pill in half. Most are grouped to the right side of the picture and one is cut in half, revealing a light yellow inside.
United States Drug Enforcement Administration
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of dangerous counterfeit pills killing Americans. Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in minute doses, for distribution throughout North America.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a fentanyl overdose, please call 911 or a poison control center. For information on opioid overdoses, click here. You can find out more about naloxone here

In early August, the Idaho Department of Education began conducting a survey that will measure the impact of fentanyl in public middle and high schools. Scott Graf, the Communications Director for the Department of Education, said the questionnaire was sent to staff throughout the state to get a better understanding of how fentanyl use and overdose is affecting students.

“This is a way for us to really put our finger on the pulse of fentanyl in our middle schools and our high schools,” Graf said.

Idaho reports from 2020 to 2022 the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths tripled and in 2022 alone, the drug was involved in almost half of all fatal drug overdoses in the state. Captain John Kempf with Idaho State Police has witnessed this increase firsthand and helped start the Idaho Fentanyl Education project.

“That holds true in Idaho as well. And our growing segment of people that are dying from fentanyl poisonings are between the ages of 15 and 24,” Kempf said.

Idaho Fentanyl Education works with ISP and the Department of Education to conduct presentations in Idaho communities aimed at educating K-12 students on the drug’s dangers.

Boise State University is also prioritizing reducing opioid overdoses on campus, including training staff and students on overdoses and placing 40 overdose response kits around campus.
Tags
News FentanylEducationIdaho State Police
Jaxon Holmes
I am a sophomore at Boise State University studying Communication and Political Science. I am a member of the Boise State Talkin’ Broncos and am currently serving as the vice president. Speech and Debate has instilled in me a passion for communicating complex ideas and has been a driving force behind my passion for journalism.
See stories by Jaxon Holmes

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate