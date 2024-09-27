Boise State volleyball team to forfeit game against San José State team with transgender player

Boise State University says its women’s volleyball team will not take part in a match this weekend against San José State University, which has a transgender player. The Boise team will take this match as a loss.

Idaho Governor Brad Little applauded the Boise State on move on social media for, "working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act. We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports."

Senator Jim Risch also posted on X, formerly Twitter commending the university for, "taking a stand for women in sports."

U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher also shared the statement from Boise State Athletics, adding, "Biological men should not be competing in women's athletics."

Biological men should not be competing in women's athletics.



Fellow Congressman Mike Simpson joined the conversation on X, sharing the statement and adding, "Biological men should NOT be competing in women's sports. It's that simple."

The university has declined further comment beyond announcing the match would not take place. The match was planned in California and the player in question has played for San Jose State for the last two seasons, including in multiple matches against Boise State.