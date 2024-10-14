© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
ACHD’s 'RideTober' promotes alternative transportation options

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:17 AM MDT
A Boise transit bus driving down the street.
Roam Yocham

Last month, a street on the Boise Bench was closed to cars for the Boise Bicycle Project’s “Open Streets Boise” event. The Ada County Highway District was there talking about its “Commuteride” program, which encourages finding different ways to travel to work than cars.

“We're really trying to take those miles off of the road,” said Commuteride Manager Nicole Stern. “We want to be able to give people choices, whatever works for them.”

Stern talked about the “RideTober” program taking place this October. She said the program’s goal is to make Boise commuters aware they can walk, carpool, take a bus or ride a bike to get around the city.

Ada County residents can still sign up for RideTober on the Share the Ride website and gain access to a map of “green transportation” options.

“It'll give them carpool partners, bike routes, vanpool routes, bus, transit routes so they can get to and from work using green transportation,” Stern said.

Participants can track their daily commutes with these green transportation options and see the gas and carbon emissions they save. Recorded trips will be added to a county-wide leaderboard, and those who track multiple days per week will be entered in weekly and monthly prize drawings for digital gift cards.
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
