ACHD’s 'RideTober' promotes alternative transportation options

Last month, a street on the Boise Bench was closed to cars for the Boise Bicycle Project’s “Open Streets Boise” event. The Ada County Highway District was there talking about its “Commuteride” program, which encourages finding different ways to travel to work than cars.

“We're really trying to take those miles off of the road,” said Commuteride Manager Nicole Stern. “We want to be able to give people choices, whatever works for them.”

Stern talked about the “RideTober” program taking place this October. She said the program’s goal is to make Boise commuters aware they can walk, carpool, take a bus or ride a bike to get around the city.

Ada County residents can still sign up for RideTober on the Share the Ride website and gain access to a map of “green transportation” options.

“It'll give them carpool partners, bike routes, vanpool routes, bus, transit routes so they can get to and from work using green transportation,” Stern said.

Participants can track their daily commutes with these green transportation options and see the gas and carbon emissions they save. Recorded trips will be added to a county-wide leaderboard, and those who track multiple days per week will be entered in weekly and monthly prize drawings for digital gift cards.