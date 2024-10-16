Ada County Sheriff deputies shoot and kill suspect in Boise park

On Tuesday evening, two deputies with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a suspect at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex in northwest Boise.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the victim was a suspect in a felony sex crime case. The office adds that the suspect failed to comply with officers’ orders and made suicidal statements.

ACSO says that as deputies approached, the suspect pulled out a handgun; two deputies proceeded to fire their weapons at the suspect. Officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department, is actively investigating the shooting. As per policy, both Ada County deputies have been placed on administrative leave.