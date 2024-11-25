© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Small Business Saturday shines spotlight on local retailers

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published November 25, 2024 at 7:39 AM MST
A woman in an orange coat walks while carrying two blue shopping bags.
Sean Gallup
/
Getty Images

Small Business Saturday, a day marked to encourage consumers to spend at smaller, independent businesses during the holiday season, is set to take place on Nov. 30 this year.

Downtown Boise Association program manager Adan David Callsen says local businesses in the Treasure Valley are gearing up for the day.

“Boise has the highest concentration of locally-owned businesses in the entire state of Idaho, so for us to be able to promote those local businesses is huge,” Callsen said in an interview.

While Small Business Saturday highlights shopping local during the holiday season, business owners like Record Exchange co-owner and marketing director Chad Dryden say they really need year-round support for their continued success.

“It’s just imperative for us and anybody else who runs a small business for their customers to know that our dollars stay in the community,” Dryden said.

The small businesses in Boise participating in Small Business Saturday at the time of writing are as follows:

  • Capital City Public Market
  • City Kid Boutique
  • Downtown Boise Association
  • Eight Five One Jewelry
  • The Flicks
  • Flying M Coffeehouse
  • Foy's Franks
  • Gallery 601 on The Grove
  • Grabber & Company Salon and Spa
  • House of Wine
  • Idaho Mountain Touring
  • Idaho State Museum
  • Lee's Candies
  • Poppy Seed Bakery + Cafe
  • R. Grey Gallery
  • Radiant Waxing
  • Re-POP Gifts
  • The Record Exchange
  • Ritual Blue-Fashion Design & Sew Studio
  • The STIL
  • Toy POP!
  • Vandal Store
  • Western Owl Wear
Sofia Blenkinsop
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2023 and have since covered everything from fireworks to Christmas trees during my time as an intern. Whether it’s drafting interview questions or editing soundbites, I love diving into each and every part of the journalistic storytelling process.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

