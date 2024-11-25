Small Business Saturday shines spotlight on local retailers

Small Business Saturday, a day marked to encourage consumers to spend at smaller, independent businesses during the holiday season, is set to take place on Nov. 30 this year.

Downtown Boise Association program manager Adan David Callsen says local businesses in the Treasure Valley are gearing up for the day.

“Boise has the highest concentration of locally-owned businesses in the entire state of Idaho, so for us to be able to promote those local businesses is huge,” Callsen said in an interview.

While Small Business Saturday highlights shopping local during the holiday season, business owners like Record Exchange co-owner and marketing director Chad Dryden say they really need year-round support for their continued success.

“It’s just imperative for us and anybody else who runs a small business for their customers to know that our dollars stay in the community,” Dryden said.

The small businesses in Boise participating in Small Business Saturday at the time of writing are as follows:

