Journey to the far side (dishes) of Thanksgiving. And we've got recipes!

“Isn’t it warm? Isn’t it cozy? Side by side … by side.”

Those famous lyrics from Stephen Sondheim might readily be borrowed each Thanksgiving Day, because while the turkey may be the centerpiece of the table, it’s the side dishes that see the most traffic.

“You want your plate to be beautiful,” said Joyce Doughty, celebrated chef and bestselling cookbook author. “And so, I always think we need something red on the plate.”

Which led a delicious conversation with Morning Edition, as they dove into cranberries, a holiday twist on coleslaw, green beans, a game-changing sweet potato dish, and a secret ingredient to add to her pecan pie recipe.

“I couldn’t believe how fantastic that pie was,” said Doughty.

The chef also brought along some items to taste and brought along a couple of recipes which we’re sharing below.



Sweet and Moist Cornbread

1 cup milk

1 cup cornmeal

½ cup butter, room temperature

½ cup sugar

2 eggs (beaten)

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup flour

Combine milk and cornmeal in bowl and let sit for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In another bowl cream together the butter and the sugar, then add the beaten eggs and all the remaining ingredients, including the cornmeal mixture. The mixture will be on the thin side.

Pour into a 9x9 of 7x11 inch greased pan and bake in a preheated 350 oven until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.



Cream Cheese Biscuits (with variations)

This will become your go-to recipe for a quick bread. The biscuits also make the perfect base for shortcake. The recipe doubles easily.



2 cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ stick (4 tablespoons) chilled butter

4 ounces chilled cream cheese

1 cup buttermilk

In a large bowl combine dry ingredients, PLUS any extras you may wish to include (see note below). Grate cold butter over dry ingredients (on largest holes possible) and toss gently to coat and separate butter with flour. Then add the cream cheese, breaking into small pieces. Work with fingers to break pieces down further and incorporate throughout the flour, creating a crumbled mixture with both larger and smaller crumbles. Do not overwork. Pour the buttermilk over the crumbled mixture and gently stir and work with hands in the bowl until the dry ingredients are wet and gather into a ball. Do not knead. Simply press firmly into a ball and then take to a floured counter.

For nine larger biscuits, shape the dough into a square about one inch thick. Press evenly across the thickness and try and create the squarest corners possible. Cut the square into thirds (both lengthwise and crosswise) to create nine portions. For 12 portions shape into a slightly larger rectangle and cut 3x4 strips.

Place onto baking sheet and brush with some melted butter or cream. Bake in the center of the oven for 12-15 minutes depending on the size of the biscuit you have cut. Try not to over bake.

Serve immediately or store in an airtight container and serve at room temperature. Biscuits can also be frozen but be sure and bring to room temperature before serving. They can also be warmed gently in the microwave.

Herbed biscuits: Add two tablespoons of fresh herbs, finely minced) to the dry ingredients. Thyme and parsley are my favorites. Rosemary is nice as well but use a little less and make sure it is very finely minced.

Feta and green onion: Add ½ cup thinly sliced green onions (or ½ cup minced chives) to the dry ingredients and ½ cup crumbled feta cheese when adding the cream cheese.

The grated rinds of oranges and lemons can be added to the flour mixture. Cranberries and nuts are a festive change, and all should be added with the dry ingredients first.

Parmesan, Garlic and Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes

2 large orange-fleshed sweet potatoes (about one pound each and even in shape, if possible)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

¾ cup grated parmesan (or shredded parmesan chopped a little more finely)

½ teaspoon black pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2-3 large cloves garlic, finely minced (or pressed)

¼ cup maple syrup

2 ounces thin bacon, sliced thinly (or ¼ cup real bacon bits)

Combine parmesan, salt and pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic in small bowl and mix well. Set aside.

Wash and dry the sweet potatoes (peeling is optional). Slice into 1/8-inch rounds, discarding ends. Shingle on parchment-lined baking sheet, overlapping slightly. Brush with melted butter.

Sprinkle the cheese mixture evenly over the potatoes and then drizzle with the maple syrup.

Take to preheated 400-degree oven and bake for 15 minutes. While that is baking for the first period, cook the bacon pieces in a small pan and cook maybe halfway (enough to remove most of the fat) and drain off the fat. After the potatoes have cooked for the first period, remove from oven and sprinkle with the bacon bits. Return to oven and bake an additional 10 minutes.

Transfer shingled potatoes to a shallow serving dish, stacking layers of shingles on top of each other as needed. This can be made ahead and then reheated in an air fryer or oven.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio