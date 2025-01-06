Meridian celebrates 3rd annual Chanukah Festival

Dozens of Jewish community members gathered outside Meridian city hall Wednesday evening to celebrate the final night of Chanukah, which commemorates the Jewish rededication of Jerusalem from the Greeks in the 2nd century BC.

Despite thick chunks of snowfall preventing the use of speakers, festivities persisted with kosher treats like jelly donuts and latkes, speeches by local rabbis, a menorah lighting and music from klezmer band The Moody Jews.

Meridian Councilwoman Liz Strader opened the event with comments on the harsh weather.

“You know the saying, we make plans and God laughs at us a little bit, but we're all in on the joke together because it's beautiful tonight,” Strader said.

Strader says this celebration is entering its third year. This time, the food, drink and entertainment were all organized by Strader’s 12-year old son as the community project for his “bar mitzvah” next Spring.

“I asked him to be in charge of organizing the Hanukkah celebration, and he was so excited, and we decided if he was going to do that, we were going to make it bigger and better than ever,” Strader said.

A menorah was lit by local rabbi Mendel Livshitz. In a speech before the lighting, Livshitz linked the story of Chanukah to the hostages taken from Israel during the October 7 attacks in 2023.

“There are indeed hostages who share the same plight as the Jews in the times of the Maccabees. And we pray, too, for their release.”

The Associated Press estimates roughly 60 hostages taken by Hamas are still alive in Palestine. And roughly 45,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli offensives in the resulting Gaza war.

Strader says the Chanukah event’s attendance represents the unity of Meridian’s diverse faith community.