Idaho schools send out clarification on new immigration enforcement rules

The Trump White House last week laid out rules saying federal agents could not make immigration arrests in sensitive places like schools, churches or hospitals. The new directive has left some parents in Idaho concerned about what this means for their children in schools.

The Jerome School District with the Jerome Police Department posted a letter to the school community, addressing potential misconceptions that might make parents scared to send their kids to school.

"We understand that there's concerns; there's fears. We just want to make sure that they knew that education was important; safety is number one priority," said Kim Lickley, Federal Programs Director for the district.

Under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, student information is confidential and cannot be released without consent.

"We never ask about documentation status. Students show up at our door, we enroll them, we educate them, we help them meet their goals, and we hopefully graduate them," Lickley said.

The school district and police department said they can’t release students to someone not listed on an emergency contact list. The only exception would be if a warrant were produced.

Other districts have sent out similar statements, including the Boise School District.

Its letter went out this week saying their students’ information would be protected and that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1982 that every child is entitled to free public education regardless of immigration status.